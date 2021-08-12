Delhi govt to hold skill tests to prepare for world skills competitions in China

The candidates, who qualify in the state level competition, will be sent for national and international level skill competitions. They will be trained by the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Delhi government will soon organise state-level skill competitions for the selection of candidates who will participate in international skills competitions in Shanghai next year.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "For the first time ever in Delhi, a skill competition will be taking place, and the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University will be organising this."

The online screening will be held on August 13 and the on-ground qualifying rounds will be held from August 16 to 30.

"It is the focus of the Delhi Government to equip students with the right skills and create a fleet of youth that will not only contribute to nation building by becoming job seekers but will become job providers who will help others in employment," Sisodia added.

The DSEU will be hosting 33 skills training, ranging from plumbing and heating to cloud computing to mechatronics.

The Delhi government has so far received around 5000 registrations, said a government spokesperson.

There will be a two-tier selection process, the first through an online testing (proctored exam containing Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for basic skill knowledge of the candidate.

Based on the first round, the top six candidates will be called for the second level of testing which will check their hands-on competency through test projects. And thereafter, two candidates will be selected in each skill and will represent the state of Delhi in the regional rounds.

