Delhi govt to implement technology for real-time source apportionment of pollution

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Delhi government will implement technology for real-time source apportionment of pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Tuesday.



The technology has been developed by IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Kejriwal chaired a meeting with the experts from these institutes on February 9.

"IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and TERI have developed technology for real-time source apportionment of pollution. I had a meeting with their experts. We will work with them to implement it in Delhi," CM tweeted.

"If we know the source of pollution on a real-time basis, it will help us take immediate action," he added. (ANI)

