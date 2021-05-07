Delhi govt to launch vaccination drive for mediapersons

New Delhi: The Delhi government said in an official statement on Friday that mediapersons in the city will get free vaccine jabs at their respective workplaces.
"Mediapersons will be vaccinated by the Delhi government at their workplaces. The government has started the process of collecting data from the media organisations and the health department will come out with a final announcement soon," the statement said.
The Aam Aadmi Party-led government also said that it is fighting the pandemic with all its possible efforts.
It may be recalled that last month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to declare mediapersons as frontline workers to allow their immunisation on a priority basis.
"Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi government is writing to Centre in this regard," Kejriwal had tweeted on April 14.