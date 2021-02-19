Delhi govt to make comprehensive action plan to tackle dust pollution

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Delhi government will make a comprehensive action plan to tackle dust pollution in the city, said state Environment Minister Gopal Rai.



"A comprehensive long-term action plan on dust pollution in Delhi will be made. A seven-member committee including experts from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT Delhi and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been formed. A round table conference is scheduled for March 4 to discuss over anti-pollution campaign till September," Rai told ANI.

"The smog tower at Connaught Place is expected to be completed in June. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been directed to speed up the sprinkling work. Delhi government is also looking to strengthen the monitoring of 'Green War Room'," added the minister.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the very poor category in the national capital on Friday.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the 'very poor' category as forecast. AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of 'very poor' for the next two days and it is likely to further improve on February 20," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its bulletin. (ANI)

