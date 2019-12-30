Delhi govt to pay board exam fees of schools run by NDMC, Delhi cantonment

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the Delhi government will pay the board exam fees of schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment.

While making the announcement he stated that the decision was approved by his cabinet in a meeting.He also made a clutch of other promises, including giving students Rs 1,000 for entrepreneurship and business, installation of streetlights across the capital, among others.The Delhi Chief Minister also extended the benefit of free electricity of up to 200 units to paramilitary personnel living in the national capital's cantonment area.This decision came months after the chief minister exempted people living in the capital from paying the electricity bills if their power consumption remains below 200 units.The freebie was then, however, not extended to the paramilitary personnel living in the cantonment area."Paramilitary personnel in the cantonment area were not able to avail the benefits of free electricity. Now, they will also get it," Kejriwal said while addressing the press conference.Kejriwal also outlined the key initiatives of his government, particularly aimed at reducing the dark spots and installing more street lights."A total of two lakh ten thousand street lights will be installed in Delhi. They will be installed in four months. In January alone, 50,000 lights will be installed," the chief minister said.He said that several dark spots have been identified and street lights will be installed there."An NGO named safety pin has identified 7,438 dark spots. Sixty-three per cent dark spots have already been covered."Snubbing Central government's decision to regularise colonies in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "If you read the information in the FAQ on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) website, it is written houses are regularized and not the colonies. People have not been handed over the paper. Everything is in the air." (ANI)