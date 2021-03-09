Delhi govt to provide tablet for MLAs

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The Delhi government's IT Department has made a provision to provide tablets to all MLAs for them to carry it during Assembly sessions, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Tuesday.
"The Delhi government has made a provision to provide tablets to all MLAs and all of them are requested to attend the Assembly session carrying from the next day," he said.
The announcement was made soon after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the annual budget for 2021-22 without papers.
Sisodia, who is also the Finance Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, read out the entire budget for nearly one-and-half hour from a tablet.
Before the day's proceedings began, Sisodia in a tweet had said that "it would be a paperless budget presentation today".
