Delhi govt to ready 10-point winter action plan to combat pollution

Prime among the points for the action plan is controlling the stubble burning in neighbouring states, for which a committee set up by the Delhi government will reach out to these states for a dialogue.

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The Delhi government on Thursday announced that it will come out with a 10-point winter action plan to combat city's toxic air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting to chalk out an action plan based on the 10-point agenda.

The other issues for the winter action plan are to control dust pollution, stop waste burning, identification of new hot spots of air pollution, and special care of areas which are most polluted in the city.

Smog towers, setting up a war room for pollution-related issues, upgradation of 'Delhi green App' and regular dialogue with the Central government are the other points on the agenda of the action plan committee.

Chairing the first meeting of this year to prepare the action plan ahead of the winter, Rai said: "The problem of pollution is not limited to Delhi alone. If there's a bump in pollution levels in Ghaziabad, it will naturally impact Delhi as well. Similarly, if something happens in Haryana, Rajasthan or UP, that too will impact Delhi. Thus, a team will be put together which will hold discussions with the neighbouring states of Delhi and discuss solutions with them."

He said that a high-level meeting to be held on September 14 will also have officials from the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Public Works Department (PWD).

"A complete winter action plan will be ready by the end of September," he added.

