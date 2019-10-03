Delhi Govt to set up 'Sports University'

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that his government will set up a 'Sports University' in the national capital.

Elaborating, Kejriwal stated, "Earlier the sportspersons used to feel insecure about their future but under this university, they will be able to devote all of their time to sports. They will get graduate degrees in different sports like cricket, hockey, football and so on."

"Through their degree, they will be able to apply for any government job which has graduation as the eligibility criteria. They will be able to give exams like civil services," he added.The University, Kejriwal said, would also cater to those sportspersons who struggle all their life for employment after they fail to get the desired success in their field."This will give dignity to sportspersons," Kejriwal said.Kejriwal further stated that the bill for the same has been passed by the cabinet and will now be sent to the Lieutenant-Governor for his approval. The Delhi government aims to pass the bill in the winter session.The sports university will award graduation degrees, post-graduation degrees and doctorates in different sports.Also present at the press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that the government has identified a 90-acre land in Mundka area of Delhi for the university."Today, the anxiety in the mind of all those sportspersons who want to make their name and bring laurels to the country in their respective sports will go away. Now, their sport will be their subject of higher studies," Sisodia said.Kejriwal and Sisodia also revealed that the government will only appoint a sportsperson as the vice-chancellor of the university. (ANI)