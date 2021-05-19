Delhi govt to set up task force to save children from third wave

According to an estimate, during the third wave, about 40,000 hospital beds and 10,000 ICU beds may be needed. The meeting deliberated on the maximum number of cases likely in the third wave.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Delhi government has decided to set up a special task force to protect children from a possible third wave of Covid-19. A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard was held at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

The task force will include senior IAS officers, apart from experts from different fields.

This task force will look at other aspects as well including the impact of Covid on children, how to mitigate that effect and how to protect children from this, and take appropriate decisions accordingly.

The management of oxygen and medicines also came up for discussion in great detail in the meeting. It was decided that oxygen and medicines would have to be arranged in advance. This will be done on a priority basis.

It was emphasized that under no circumstances should there be black marketing of oxygen or any other drugs required for the treatment of Covid-19. A committee comprising senior officers will be set up to monitor this.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if the number of hospital beds is increased, then oxygen should also be arranged in the same capacity. "We have to be ready for this. If the demand for oxygen increases suddenly, it has to be met," he said.

The meeting decided that the Delhi government will purchase oxygen tankers and cylinders in advance to avoid the problem of transporting them to different hospitals.

The CM also directed that the oxygen plants being set up in various hospitals should be completed on time and an oxygen storage system should be ensured so that if the need arises the situation can be brought under control quickly.

According to the medical experts, a third wave of Covid is expected, which can also have an effect on children.

--IANS

