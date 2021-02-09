Delhi Govt to use new tech to combat air pollution

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Delhi Government claimed on Tuesday that it will set up advanced real time resources to monitor air pollution in the city. Sources said the project will take off under the supervision of the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur.

"Wherever or whatever reasons would be causing air pollution in the national capital, the new technology would help in real time monitoring. Action on particular reason will be initiated immediately," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an attachment issued by his office on Tuesday.