Delhi govt urges RWAs to adopt EV policy

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that he has written to all RWAs and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Delhi to extend their support to the resident bodies in their constituencies to be a part of this movement.

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Delhi government on Friday sought Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) participation in its ongoing 'Switch Delhi' campaign, launched to encourage people to adopt electric vehicles to make the national capital a clean and pollution-free city.

He also urged MLAs to interact with residents bodies in their respective constituency about EVS and sensitise people by organising a door-to-door campaign and Nukkad Sabhas.

Jain said, "If we want to win this fight against pollution, the whole city will have to come together in the same way we had battled against dengue and Covid-19 pandemic. It is the time we commit to switch to EVs and to make this a mass movement."

The Minister claimed that Delhi government's EV scheme has received massive response from all sections of the people.

He said that under the Delhi electric vehicle policy, the government has undertaken initiatives like incentives, waiver of road tax and registration fee and creating a network of charging infrastructure.

--IANS

pd/sdr/