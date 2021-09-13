Delhi govt vs LG: SC to list plea challenging GNCTD (Amendment) Act

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, sought urgent hearing on the plea. A bench headed by chief justice N.V. Ramana and comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said: "We will list it".

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing Delhi government's plea against the new law, which allegedly gives primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government.

Singhvi submitted before the bench that the Government of National Capital Territory (Amendment) Act 2021 is contrary to the constitution bench judgement of the Supreme Court. He added it is "against Article 239A (which deals with the status of Delhi) under the Constitution". Singhvi submitted that the extra power given to the LG has made governance difficult.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021 on March 22 and March 24, respectively. Singhvi further added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government plea should be listed, as it was cleared by the apex court's registry on August 19.

In March, after the Parliament approved the bill, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had termed it as a "sad day for Indian democracy".

The amended Act has changed four provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

--IANS

ss/skp/