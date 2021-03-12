Delhi govt wants 5% area in commercial buildings for EV charging

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday directed commercial buildings, cinema halls, hotels and others in the city having a capacity for parking around 100 cars to set up charging stations for electric vehicles in the parking lot.
The Minister has asked all such commercial buildings owners to earmark up to 5 % area of the premises for electric vehicles charging. Jain said the decision has taken under the Delhi government's electric vehicles policy.
Through this decision, the Delhi government has set a target of 10,000 charging points by December this year. "All buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls/multiplexes, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, etc that have a parking capacity of more than 100 vehicles to set aside at least 5% of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers," Jain said.
The Minister added, "Under Delhi's EV policy, a subsidy of up to Rs 6,000 per charging point can be availed by these complexes. This decision was taken with the aim of tackling range anxiety and promote faster adoption of EVs in the national capital."
--IANS
pd/bg