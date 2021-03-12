Delhi govt wants 5% area in commercial buildings for EV charging

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday directed commercial buildings, cinema halls, hotels and others in the city having a capacity for parking around 100 cars to set up charging stations for electric vehicles in the parking lot.

The Minister has asked all such commercial buildings owners to earmark up to 5 % area of the premises for electric vehicles charging. Jain said the decision has taken under the Delhi government's electric vehicles policy.