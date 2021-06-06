Delhi govt wants to do corruption by not implementing 'one nation, one ration card' scheme, alleges BJP MP Lekhi

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said the Delhi government has not implemented the Centre's One Nation One Ration Card scheme till now and accused it of wanting to put middlemen in between the ration distribution process to make room for corruption.



"Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Central government provides ration to every state and Delhi government is distributing free ration under this law only...It has not implemented the law till now though," the BJP MP said on Sunday.

Lekhi also said the Delhi government continuously lies about the Centre being the roadblock in the implementation of the scheme in the national capital.

She further alleged the Delhi government wants to put middlemen in between the process so that they could do corruption.

"Rations are being delivered in the whole country through ePOS system by linking it with beneficiaries' Aadhar card to curtail the scope for corruption in the implementation of the scheme. Delhi is the only place where no ration shops have ePOS system," Lekhi said.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging him of doing drama for politics while calling the 'doorstep ration delivery scheme' a scam.

Speaking to ANI, Patra had said, "Arvind Kejriwal tried to mislead the country and I want to say it clearly about the drama he did, I will expose it. He painted a picture that Prime Minister Modi is preventing door-to-door ration delivery. This is false. One nation, one ration card is a Central initiative. Delhi Government refused to implement it. Thousands of migrant labourers are devoid of the benefit of the scheme."

"Kejriwal is saying he will provide doorstep delivery. But how will they ensure that it reaches the right people? They said they will take biometrics of those getting ration. EPOS is a machine to track ration. Kejriwal got it stopped in ration shops. Even smaller states have implemented EPOS machines and there is 80 per cent Aadhar card verification for distribution. In Delhi, Aadhaar card verification is zero," claimed the BJP leader. (ANI)

