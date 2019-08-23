Delhi Govt warns of imposing Rs 16-cr fine on BEL for causing delay in CCTV camera installation

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): The AAP-led Delhi government on Friday warned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which has been allocated the project of installing CCTV cameras across the national capital, of Rs 16 crore penalty and blacklisting for causing delay in completing the task.

According to the Delhi government, BEL is legally bound to complete the installation of CCTVs within nine months. As per the agreement, if BEL fails to complete the task timely it will be bound to pay 10 percent penalty.

"The contract was awarded in November last year and after completion of all formalities, the BEL was to begin the installation of CCTVs in February this year and the entire installation work is to be completed by November 22," said press release from the government."As a first step, since more than two-thirds of the time given to the BEL is already over, the Delhi government proposes to impose a five percent penalty (Rs. 16 crores) of the overall CCTVs installation project cost (Rs 320 crore) to begin with. The step of invoking the clause of the imposition of penalty follows the expression of strong displeasure by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the unjustified slow pace of work," it read.The Chief Minister is committed to complete the installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi on time and he has made it clear that no delay will be tolerated and in case of any default, the company will be blacklisted and complete 10 percent penalty will be imposed.The Public Work Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has already issued a show-cause notice to the BEL over the slow installation of CCTV cameras all over Delhi. (ANI)