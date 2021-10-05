Delhi govt's Green War Room to address 10 kinds of pollution

"People of Delhi can register complaints regarding 10 kinds of pollution via Green Delhi App throughout this winter season (ie from October to February). Our 21 member team will work actively during this time," he said, while launching the 24X7 Green War Room.

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) To address environmental issues in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched an advanced Green War Room and Green App that will look into the problems pertaining to 10 kinds of pollution throughout the winter season.

The room is permanent which will look into the problem related to waste, bio-mass burning, industrial pollution, construction or demolition related pollution, waste on roads, pollution emitting vehicles, noise pollution, among others, Rai added.

"Green War Room is a joint platform of 27 departments of Delhi and Central government and the Municipal Corporation. Complaints received via Green Delhi App are resolved with the help of the joint action plan of these departments. Every department will have a nodal point and nearly 2,500 people have been trained in batches for the proper implementation of the plan," he said.

The Green Delhi App was launched in 2020 to enable Delhi residents register complaints about violation of anti-pollution guidelines. However, the app was only available on Android phones then.

"From now on, the app is also available for ios users," Rai said, adding that the Delhi government had received 27,000 complaints, out of which over 23,000 have already been resolved.

"The 150 pollution hotspots that we have come to know about via the app will be continuously monitored in this room," he said.

A team of 70 Green Marshals have been set up who will work as a task force to ensure whether the registered complaints have actually been solved or not.

The minister also said that the process for recruitment of 50 engineers have already been started by Delhi Pollution Control Committee to fill vacancies.

--IANS

rdk/vd