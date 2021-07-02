Delhi govt's 'Happiness Curriculum' completes 3 years

During the celebrations, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the students and teachers from several schools under the Delhi government.

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Delhi government on Friday celebrated the third anniversary of its 'Happiness Curriculum' for the students of government-run schools across the national capital.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that it is a matter of joy to hear that the Happiness Curriculum has brought about a change in the lives of children, their families and also their teachers.

"In the coming 10 years, children will adopt happiness in their lives fully, which will grow to become an important component of their everyday life," Sisodia said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had introduced the Happiness Curriculum in government schools on July 2, 2018. The objective is to improve the mental well-being of students, and it teaches mindfulness, social-emotional learning, critical thinking, problem solving and relationship building.

Recently, the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government had advised all the private schools in the national capital to adopt the Happiness Curriculum to release the anxiety, stress and depression that children may be facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

--IANS

pd/arm