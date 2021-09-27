Delhi govt's SoSE starts with around 2200 students

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi's schools of specialised excellence (SoSEs) started the classes for the first batch of admitted students on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister said, "We are starting a new chapter in the field of education today."

''Almost 70 years back, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) started with its first campus at Kharagpur having 224 students. That was the need of the hour as India needed specialised education in the field of science and technology at the higher education level. In today's world, we see the need for specialised education in the school system and hence, we have established SoSEs. In the coming years, SoSEs will set a new bar of excellence not just in our country but in the whole world," he stated.

Sisodia further said, "We want to develop out-of-box, creative thinking in the students. Marks shouldn't be the only criteria for a student's success. In this uncertain world, a student's ability to think new and creative is what will set him or her apart from others.''

The Deputy CM interacted with the students and parents who had physically assembled at SoSE Kalkaji as well as with the ones who were connected online from other 19 SoSEs. He also congratulated all the admitted students and their parents, as well as the entire SoSE team to embark on this journey. (ANI)

