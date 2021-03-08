Delhi GSDP contracted by 5.68% in 2020-21: Baijal

"The year gone by has been unprecedented. Covid-19 has adversely affected every aspect of the life of Delhi's citizen. The pandemic created greatest threat to human life and health, ever witnessed in the 21st Century," the Lieutenant Governor said.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The annual Budget Session of Delhi Assembly began with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's address on Monday. Baijal read out achievements and new developments introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government since 2019.

Baijal said the Delhi government ramped up the testing capacity in all Delhi government health facilities, private hospitals and nursing homes, including the MCD and NDMC ones.

"The Delhi government has increased bed capacity in advance of the anticipated situation. The government has ensured that Covid-19 patients under home isolation were provided Pulse Oximeters and Teleconsultation."

"The Delhi government has also established India's first Plasma Bank in the city. Rs 1 crore has been instituted for the families of Corona warriors who sacrificed their lives in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic."

"To enhance the bed capacity in Delhi, the government has initiated various steps for construction of new hospitals at Burari and Ambedkar Nagar and both were made operational," he said.

"During lockdown Mukhyamantri Corona Sahayta scheme was launched to provide ration to all needy persons. Accordingly, provision of 5 kg of food grains per beneficiary was made. This also accounted around 54 lakh individuals who were not covered under the regular Public Distribution System (PDS) category."

"In addition to these, 20,000 emergency relief coupons were also made available," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Baijal further said that the entire economy has been dented by Covid-19 including Delhi's. Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi is estimated to have contracted by 5.68 per cent in 2020-21.

Further, the Delhi government has decided to reduce the circle rate by 20 per cent till September 30, 2021, he said.

After the Lieutenant Governor's speech, the session was adjourned for 30 minutes.

--IANS

pd/rs/in