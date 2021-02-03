Delhi Gurudwara Management Committee president sends legal notice to Twitter over Kangana's tweet

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Manjit Singh GK, former President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Twitter asking to take down actor Kangana Ranaut's 'defamatory tweet' against Sikh Community.



Manjit Singh GK through his lawyer Naginder Benipal has sent a legal notice to Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director of Twitter India, complaining about "maligning and tarnishing" the image of farmers and the entire Sikh community.

"That the present notice is given for attacking the farmers and the Sikh community who are protesting against the three farm laws passed by Central government with the assent of President of India. February 2, Kangana Ranaut, who is a Bollywood actor has replied to a tweet of Rihanna saying 'Why aren't we talking about it #FarmersProtest' posted on her Twitter handle by stating 'No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA'," read the legal notice.

The legal notice further added that Kangana Ranaut is using her 'fan following' to try and defame the farmers and the Sikh community associated with Farmers' protest and has "declared them anti-national by claiming them to be terrorists who are trying to weaken the strength and protection the country so that outsider can nation and that the farmers are protesting to divide the country."

The notice also said that Ranaut has questioned the integrity of farmers and the Sikh community, and is trying to create doubts about the intentions of farmers in the minds general public.

"In light of the aforesaid, it is requested that the said tweets be taken down, blocked off from your web portal with immediate effect. The said defamatory/disparaging/ denigrating have already been reported on your web portal as per the procedure prescribed albeit they are available for public viewership till date," it said.

"Kindly note, that if the said tweets are not taken down and her account is not blocked from your platform, then you shall be considered liable for the defamatory content, and as such we reserve our right to initiate appropriate legal proceedings as per law which shall be at your sole risk and consequences, " the notice added (ANI)

