Delhi gym owner arrested in double murder case

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A gym owner from Delhi, who was on the run after allegedly murdering his girlfriend and a cab driver, was nabbed by the police in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The arrest was made thanks to the alertness of a local car dealer in the Valsad city, who informed the police about the accused, Hemant Lamba.

Lamba, who is an international-level bodybuilder and a fitness expert, had allegedly shot his 22-year-old girlfriend on her head four times in Dharuhera town in Rewari district on December 7. He then disposed her body in a secluded area and escaped in a rented cab, police said.The girl was a native from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was living with her father at their relative's house in Delhi's Rohini area.Rewari DSP Jammal Khan said that doctors on Sunday had conducted a postmortem of the victim's body. A case of murder was registered against Lamba, who was absconding after the incident.After the murder, Lamba, who was travelling in the cab, asked its driver Devendra at gunpoint to take him to Jaipur. However, the accused allegedly shot him dead later.Lamba then drove down to Valsad in Gujarat and wanted to sell off the car. He came in contact with a local car dealer named Alpesh, who smelled something fishy after seeing the accused's urgency to sell off the vehicle, according to police.The dealer then noticed a phone number on the rear of the car. When he called that number, the wife of the cab driver, picked up the phone.After coming to know the reality, the dealer contacted the police, who then arrested the accused, police further said. (ANI)