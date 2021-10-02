Delhi: Hardeep Puri distributes 107 gas connections under Ujjwala 2.0

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, along with Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta and his team distributed 107 LPG connection under Ujjwala 2.0 scheme at Kirby Place area in Delhi Cantonment.



Addressing the people on the occasion, the Union Minister said the LPG connections will help in smoke-free cooking, which in turn will lead to Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Swacch Bharat.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ujjwala Yojana in 2016 with the motive to free women from the smoke caused by burning wood. BJP-led government in Centre has distributed gas connections earlier as well. Today is Gandhi Jayanti, and we also appeal for Swacch Bharat. Keep your area clean and help the environment by using LPG cylinders for cooking," he said.

Puri later informed media that under Ujjawal Yojana, BJP since 2016 has distributed around 8 crore LPG connections.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we could not distribute enough connections in past one year. Therefore, now under Seva and Samarpan campaign, we are going to different areas and distributing connections," Puri said. (ANI)