Delhi HC blocks 'rogue websites' broadcasting ICC Men's T20 World Cup

While granting the interim injunction as a relief to Star India Ltd, Justice Sanjeev Narula has restrained the seven websites from hosting, reproducing, streaming, broadcasting, rebroadcasting, retransmitting, exhibiting, or making available for viewing and downloading or providing access through the Internet to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) As many as seven 'rogue websites' broadcasting ICC Men's T20 World Cup-2021 by infringing the rights of official broadcaster Star India Pvt Ltd have been blocked by the Delhi High Court.

These websites are -- filmyclub.wapkiz.com, ipl.hitcric.tv, doratv-ipl.wapkiz.com, tamilblasters.win, thdtvworld.xyz, uptomovie.xyz and zolhdtv.com.

The court asked the Internet Service Providers to block access to them in its directions dated October 12.

It also directed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Electronics and Information to issue notifications calling upon the Internet and telecom service providers to block access to these networks.

Advocate Amit Sibal, who appeared for Star India, submitted that they have observed that the exclusive rights in the sporting events including 'Vivo IPL 2021' -- have also been earlier infringed by these 'rogue websites.'

These rights include the live, delayed, highlights, clips, and repeat exhibition of various sporting events, over which Star India Ltd has digital rights, through various digital transmission platforms for viewing on various devices such as televisions, computers, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, etc.

The court will take up the matter further on February 28, 2022.

--IANS

jw/dpb