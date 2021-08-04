Delhi HC directs civic body to clear litter, encroachment from Jhilmil Industrial area

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to ensure that the Jhilmil Industrial area in Shahdara is cleared from litter and encroachment so that there is ease of access and use of the Industrial Area for the petitioner and other allottees as well.



Justice Najmi Waziri directed the Deputy Commissioner of EDMC to file an affidavit along with photographs, before the next date apropos the removal of the encroachments and clearance of all litter near Plot No. 5, situated in the layout plan of S.C. II. Jhilmil Industrial Area, Shahdara, Delhi.

The court direction came when the petitioner showed some photographs to depict that the nature of encroachments and submitted that the position is virtually the same as on the previous date of hearing.

The court also observed that photographs were not convincing nor do they provide a complete picture.

The court said that the Municipal Corporation shall also ensure that the area under its jurisdiction is cleared up from litter and encroachment.

The court said that an affidavit along with photographs shall be filed and bought on record before the next date, September 5.

The direction was issued in a Petition filed through Deepanshu Choithani and Madhuri Khubwani, Advocates against the Special Task Force (DDA) constituted upon the Orders of the Supreme Court of India for dealing with the grievances relating to unauthorised construction and encroachment.

During the hearing, by showing the photographs of the encroachment, Advocate Deepanshu Choithani, representing the Petitioner submitted that the encroachments were not removed by the EDMC as claimed by them which is violating the easement right of the Petitioner and general public. (ANI)

