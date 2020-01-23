Delhi HC directs ED to file status report in Air Asia money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a status report in connection with its probe in the alleged money laundering case pertaining to the irregularities in foreign investment norms against AirAsia.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a status report in a sealed cover and listed the matter for further hearing on May 14.



The court was hearing a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy challenging the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted by the Centre to AirAsia (India) Pvt Ltd.

Earlier, the court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also probing the case, to file a status report in a sealed cover in the matter.

Last week, the economic offences watchdog had summoned senior officials of AirAsia including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tony Fernandes in connection with the case.

The ED has alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies.

Under the 5/20 rule, a company needs a minimum of five years of flying experience and is also required to have 20 aircraft in its possession in order to become eligible for the licence. (ANI)

The court was hearing a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy challenging the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted by the Centre to AirAsia (India) Pvt Ltd.Earlier, the court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also probing the case, to file a status report in a sealed cover in the matter.Last week, the economic offences watchdog had summoned senior officials of AirAsia including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tony Fernandes in connection with the case.The ED has alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies.Under the 5/20 rule, a company needs a minimum of five years of flying experience and is also required to have 20 aircraft in its possession in order to become eligible for the licence. (ANI)