Delhi HC dismisses 'publicity interest petition' on IPL's auction process

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League's (IPL) auction process in which cricketers are purchased and sold through bidding by corporate houses.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar dismissed the PIL and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner. The sum will be added to the juvenile justice fund for carrying out welfare work for children, the court said.



Calling it a 'publicity interest petition', the court observed that allegations in the petition are derogatory to India's national players, and this petition is only for publicity.

The petition, filed by social activist Sudhir Sharma, also sought scrapping of bidding and auction process as this amounts to illegal human trafficking and sale of a human being.

The plea was filed alleging that auctioning of players in the IPL is illegal and should be stopped. (ANI)

