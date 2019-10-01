Delhi HC disposes plea seeking establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya in every Tehsil

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay's plea seeking to establish one Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in each Tehsil, Taluk or state legislative assembly across the country with having chapters on socialism, secularism, unity and integrity of the nation.

A bench headed by High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar while disposing of the plea stated that it is a policy decision and it is under the domain of the government to take a call on the same.

The plea filed by Upadhyay sought directions for the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India (GoI) to ascertain the feasibility of establishing at least one Central school (Kendriya Vidyalaya) in every Tehsil, Taluka, sub-division, circle and vattam or each state Legislative Assembly throughout India.It also sought directions for MHRD to provide standard textbooks having chapters on socialism, secularism, unity and integrity of the nation, fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy, fundamental duties and the basic structure of the constitution and make it compulsory for all students from class 1st to 8th standard throughout the country."Study of the book should be compulsory and students should be tested about it by clever questions in examination papers. The Preamble proudly announces that India is a socialist secular democratic republic but democracy would indeed get hollow if it fails to generate a spirit of brotherhood among all sections, a feeling that they are children of the same soil and same motherland," the petition reads.Stressing on the religious diversity in the country, the petitioner in his plea said, "It is necessary to emphasise and re-emphasise that 'unity and integrity of India' can be preserved only by a spirit of brotherhood. (ANI)