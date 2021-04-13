Delhi HC extends OP Chautala's parole till May 17

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday extended parole of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala till May 17.



The High Court has also directed the state government to bring the original file of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala's premature release considered by the Delhi Government.

A Division Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed State Government to bring the original file of Chautala's premature release considered by the Delhi Government.

Advocate Amit Sahni appearing for Chautlala submitted that copy of the affidavit to be filed in terms of the last order dated March 8 2021 not supplied to petitioner.

The court listed the matter on May 17 2021 and in the meanwhile the emergency parole of OP Chautala was extended by the Court.

Chautala has sought directions to the respondent/ State to release him by granting special remission in view of related notification of 2020.

86-year-old former CM filed the Petition before Delhi High Court through his Counsel Amit Sahni submitting that he has almost undergone the entire incarceration and as such in view of the earlier order passed in December 2019 by Division Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhinga Sehgal, Delhi Government has not granted special remission to the Convict/Petitioner.

OP Chautala and others were convicted and sentenced in the case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers (JBT) in 2000. (ANI)

