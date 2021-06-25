Delhi HC issued notice on release of film based on actor SSR life, no stay granted

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Division Bench of Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from all the makers of the movie Nyay: The Justice and others on an appeal moved by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father challenging a single-judge bench order, which dismissed his plea against the proposed movies being made about the actor's life.



The bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Justice Jasmeet Singh was informed by the Counsel of makers of Film Nyay: The Justice that the movie has been released on June 11 as per schedule on OTT platform named Lapalap. Earlier, the court sought clarity on the status of the movie as both sides lawyer gave contradictory version about the release of the movie.

Krishan Kishore Rajput, the father of the actor, had recently moved an appeal against the proposed movies being made about the actor's life.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing for SSR's father submitted that respondents have commercially exploited the life story of the appellant's deceased son. "When someone goes away, intellectual property rights stay," he added.

However, advocate Chander Lal, appearing for respondents told the court that the movie was released on the over the top (OTT) platform on June 11.

The court was hearing the Sushant's father plea challenging a single-judge bench order which has dismissed his plea seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

The actor's father had recently approached Delhi High Court based on news articles and publications regarding movies and other ventures depicting his personal life, name/ images/caricature/lifestyle /likeness in form of biopic or story, plea stated.

The petition stated that the plaintiff (SSR's Father) and his deceased has the right of privacy or a right to be alone under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. They have the right to safeguard their privacy, their families' privacy and deceased persons in the family. "None can publish anything whether truthful or otherwise or whether laudatory or critical about the life of Sushant Singh Rajput without the consent of Plaintiff," the court said.

The petition also sought order and decree of permanent injunction restraining the defendants by themselves, their directors, principal officers, successors-in-business, assigns, servants, agents, distributors, advertiser or anyone other than the Defendants from using plaintiff son's name/caricature /lifestyle or likeness in their forthcoming project/ films in any manner whatsoever amounting to infiltration of personality rights by such unauthorised use. (ANI)