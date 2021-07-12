Delhi HC issues notice to NPPA, others on AstraZeneca's plea

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and others on AstraZeneca Pharma India's petition challenging notice relating to Tagrisso 80 mg tablets.



A Division Bench of Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh asked NPPA and others to file their replies to the petition filed by AstraZeneca Pharma and listed the matter for August 20.

AstraZeneca Pharma has sought quashing of the demand notice issued by NPPA for an amount of Rs 157 crores.

The NPPA had issued a notice alleging that the company has overcharged about Rs 157.38 crores during the period from March 8, 2019, to January 31, 2021, in respect of Tagrisso (Osimertinib) 80 mg tablets. (ANI)

