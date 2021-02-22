Delhi HC issues notice to Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy's petition challenging the trial court order regarding summoning of documents and witnesses in the National Herald case.

On February 19, Swamy had moved the court against a trial court order declining his application to lead evidence to prosecute Sonia Gandhi, her son and others in the case

This came a week after the trial court said that BJP MP's application to lead evidence would be considered after its examination was over in the case.

Besides Gandhis, Justice Suresh Kait of the Delhi High Court sought response from All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and journal Young India by April 12.

Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore from the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young Indian are the accused in the case.

