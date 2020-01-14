Delhi HC junks plea seeking opening of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch which was closed on December 15 last year due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter keeping in mind the larger public interest and deal with issue by maintaining law and order while hearing a petition seeking to withdraw the closure of the stretch.

The court disposed of the plea filed by social activist and lawyer Amit Sahni and ruled that the decision should be taken at the earliest by the concerned authorities as per the law.The petitioner told the court that commuters are facing inconvenience due to closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch -- Road No. 13 A (between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj) and Okhla underpass.He also said that the road closure was extended from time to time till date, causing huge inconvenience and hardship to the lakhs of commuters every day, who are compelled to take different routes for the last one month.The Kalindi Kunj stretch, a crucial route which connects Delhi with Faridabad and Noida has been closed since December 15 last year due to demonstrations against CAA and NRC. Several commuters using this road have been forced to use alternative routes such as Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram"...That the route is shut down as protesters continue to occupy the GD Birla Marg at Kalindi Kunj, connecting Delhi-Noida which is an essential route to decongest traffic at DND flyway," the plea had said.Scores of protesters have been agitating in the area against the CAA and NRC for over a month now. Barricades have been put in place to keep the stir in control.On January 10, the High Court refused to entertain a petition seeking removal of police barricades in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area contending that it is causing traffic issues and demanding that protestors be shifted to some other location.The Delhi Police has time and again issued an advisory regarding closure or obstruction due to traffic in the area.Apart from the temporary road closures, traffic has also been affected because a part of Mathura Road is dug up to for the construction of an underpass, which is expected to ease congestion at Ashram Chowk, Mathura Road and the adjoining arteries by connecting Nizamuddin to New Friends Colony.Sahni also said that office goers are facing inconvenience and children are compelled to leave home two hours before the school opens.The petitioner also told the court that he made a representation to the respondents on January 3 but no action has been taken upon the same till date. (ANI)