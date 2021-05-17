Delhi HC notice to Centre on petition seeking appointment of administrator to Athletics Federation of India

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and others on a petition seeking an appointment of an administrator along with an inquiry into the day-to-day functioning of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).



A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Centre, India Olympic Association, AFI, and others to file a reply on the petition. The court listed the matter for June 4.

The petition was filed by N. Rami Reddy through advocate Vanshdeep Dalmia.

The petitioner has sought to quash the appointment of respondent Lalit Bhanot as Executive Council member, Chairman and/or Member in various Committees in the Respondent IOA and the Respondent AFI, being in blatant violation of Clause 5.2.3 of the IOA.

It also sought to quash any other and consequential appointments of the Respondent Bhanot in the IOA, AFI, or any other National or State Sports Federation, including those based on his being an office bearer/ committee member in the, said IOA and AFI; and direction to the respondent Bhanot to render accounts of all gratification and financial benefits received by him from the IOA and AFI from 2012 till date, and refund the same to the accounts of the Respondents.

It also sought direction to cancel the affiliation of the IOA and AFI until the Respondent Bhanot is not removed as Executive Council Member/ Committee of the IOA and AFI and/or till fresh elections are conducted for the AFI in accordance with the NSCI, 2010 and appointing a Returning officer or Court Administrator, and directing such Administrator or Court administrator to conduct fresh elections of the AFI in accordance with the Model Election Guidelines under the NSCI. (ANI)

