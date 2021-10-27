Delhi HC notice to LJP MP on plea challenging his bail in rape case

A bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna asked him to file his response and posted the matter for further hearing on February 17, 2022.

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj on a plea moved by the complainant challenging his bail in an alleged rape case.

The complainant's plea has been filed by advocates Sudesh Kumari Jethwa and Deven Varun.

Prince Raj, an MP from Bihar's Samastipur, had been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly raping a party office-bearer and destroying related evidence, on September 9. He was granted anticipatory bail by the trial court on September 25.

While observing that there is no requirement of custodial interrogation of the accused, the court granted him the bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the same amount.

The woman, who claims to have worked for the LJP, alleged that the incident happened in 2020 at the party office after she was sedated by Prince Raj.

In her FIR, she also accused LJP chief Chirag Paswan of hatching a conspiracy to hide the evidence. The victim claimed that she apprised the LJP chief about the incident who pressured her not to file a case against him.

The woman then filed a complaint with the Delhi Police in May and moved a Delhi court in July which has directed the police to book Prince Raj and his cousin Chirag Paswan.

In June, Prince Raj had denied all charges levelled against him and termed them as "blatantly false and fabricated". He too had filed a complaint against the woman in February and subsequently an FIR was registered against her at the Parliament Street Police Station, here.

