Delhi HC postpones Tis Hazari, Karkardooma district court Bar Association elections

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday postponed the elections of Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts' Bar Association following the recent clash between lawyers and police.



The division bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that the elections are postponed till further orders.



"In view of the unfortunate incident that took place at Tis Hazari Courts on November 2, 2019, we deem it appropriate to postpone the elections of the Bar Associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma Courts," the order read.





The elections for Tis Hazari and Karkardooma courts were scheduled to be held on November 5 and 7 respectively.



This comes as lawyers across the city are protesting, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act in the wake of a clash that erupted between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court.



Earlier, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex here on Saturday that left several injured.



A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)

