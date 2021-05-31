Delhi HC raps Drug Controller Department over probe into COVID-19 medicines procured by Gautam Gambhir

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said that it is not satisfied with the status report filed by the Drug Controller Department after it conducted an inquiry into the distribution of medicines by Gambhir and AAP MLA Praveen Kumar.The Court also said that it rejects the status report and asked the Drug Controller Department to file a fresh report on the issues."We are rejecting your (Drug Controller) report. Our confidence is shaken. It is entirely upto you to restore it," the Court said.The Court also said that such kinds of malpractices should not happen in the future and "wrong is wrong" and this should not be permitted.The Court pulled up the drug controller asking how it is relevant to sell medicines by the dealer to a foundation, observing that the drug controller has concluded that medicines were sold to the Gautam Gambhir foundation which is not a medical practitioner.The Court was hearing a plea seeking to conduct an inquiry into the distribution of medicines by the Member of Parliament from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir.The High Court sought to know whether this foundation has a license and how the drug controller treats it as a closure case. It questioned the status report filed by the drug controller and said it is "trash" as there is no legal basis to it."... he purchased without any basis. He is interrupting the flow of medicines," the Court said.The court had earlier asked the Drug Controller to examine how a large number of Fabiflu medicines were issued against one prescription dated April 18, 2021, particularly when the said medicine was in short supply and to file a status report.Appearing for petitioner Deepak Singh, advocate Virag Gupta said that Gambhir was distributing medicine when chemists were running out of stock and submitted that there must be a strong warning against chemists and politicians. He also said that medicines are not like railway tickets and that it must be given preference on VIP quota to political leaders.Deepak Singh in his petition alleged medical mafia-politicians nexus indulging in black-marketing of Covid-19 medicines.The court was also dealing with issues relating to distributing medical oxygen cylinders by leaders Priti Tomar and Praveen Kumar.The court expressed satisfaction with the status report filed relating to distributing medical oxygen cylinders by leaders Priti Tomar and accepted it.Another application was filed by Vedansh Anand through advocate Amit Tiwari seeking inquiry against AAP MLA Praveen Kumar and Priti Tomar for distributing oxygen cylinders. (ANI)