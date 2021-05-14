Delhi HC refuses to grant interim relief to Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator seizure case

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant any interim protection from arrest to Businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the allegedly hoarding of oxygen concentrators in some restaurant in South Delhi.



A single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad refused to grant any interim relief to Kalra and adjourned the matter for further hearing on May 18.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Navneet Kalra, pressed for granting interim protection to his client but could not convince the court.

Justice Subramonium Prasad made it clear that interim protection to Kalra cannot be given right now.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing Delhi Police asked why Kalra is giving so much preference as the matter was heard yesterday at 7 pm evening and despite today is Eid holiday, his anticipatory bail plea is being heard. He questioned what is so special in an anticipatory bail.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said it should be appreciated that the matter is being heard beyond court hours, instead of not criticized like this.

He also apprised the High Court that officials of Delhi Police are visiting the houses of Kalra's relatives.

ASG Raju sought time to argue in the matter on coming Tuesday. Thereafter the matter was adjourned for May 18.

Delhi Police has urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the anticipatory bail plea of Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the allegedly hoarding of oxygen concentrators in some restaurant in South Delhi

Appearing for Delhi Police, ASG SV Raju has submitted releasing the accused Kalra on anticipatory bail plea will send a wrong message to people allegedly engaged in hoarding and urged the HC to consider societal interest while deciding Kalra bail.

On Thursday morning, a trial court dismissed Karla's anticipatory bail plea. Thereafter Kalra moved High Court with his anticipatory bail plea yesterday itself.

The police busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various offences charging with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen Concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi. (ANI)

