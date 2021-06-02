Delhi HC reserves order on lawsuit filed by Juhi Chawla against implementation of 5G technology

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, while hearing actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla's lawsuit filed against the implementation of 5G in India, has reserved the order on several applications regarding the institution of the suit.



The lawsuit has been filed by the actress and others.

Justice JR Midha kept the order reserved after noting down the submissions of lawyers in several applications moved regarding institution of the suit.

The Court, during the hearing, posed several questions to Advocate Deepak Khosla, who appeared for plaintiff Chalwa in the matter. It asked whether the plaintiff had approached the government through any representation before coming to the Court.

The Court further asked Khosla that where is the cause of action for coming to the Court? If they (government) take a decision against you, then you can come, the Court suggested.

Chawla, who is currently in South Africa, also joined the court proceeding through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, an unidentified person disturbed the court proceedings and started singing songs from the actor's movies.

The Court, then, directed its staff to identify the person and remove him immediately from the virtual hearing and also to issue a contempt notice against him.

The actor, who has been actively creating awareness on harmful effects of radiofrequency radiation(RF), on May 31, filed a lawsuit against implementation of 5G mobile technology in India.

She said that 5G technology exposes people and animals to RF radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today.

In a statement, Chawla's spokesperson had said that the suit has been instituted to seek direction to the "arrayed defendants" to certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and every type of living organism and to produce their studies regarding RF radiation in support.

The spokesperson further said that if not already conducted, efficient research should also be conducted without the participation of private interests. (ANI)

