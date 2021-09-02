Delhi HC reserves order on plea related to alleged murder of undertrial prisoner Ankit Gujjar in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved an order on a petition relating to the alleged murder recently of undertrial prisoner Ankit Gujjar in Tihar Jail.



The Court noted that injuries sustained by inmate Ankit Gujjar clearly indicated a case of custodial violence.

Justice Mukta Gupta said: "The nature of injury clearly shows that it is a case of custodial violence... It is writ large that it is a case of custodial violence and who has done it is also very clear. "

The Court was hearing a plea filed by the family member of the deceased seeking direction to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation in the matter and to provide adequate round-the-clock security to petitioners.

According to the petition, Ankit Gujjar (deceased), who was lodged in Central Jail No.3 of the Tihar Prisons Complex as an undertrial prisoner, was brutally murdered in cold blood by Jail officials on the intervening night of August 3 and August 4.

Gujjar's mother, elder brother and younger sister said that they had filed complaints with Delhi Police, but to no avail and said that the police is presently trying to manipulate the investigation with a view to save and shield the culprits despite direct ocular evidence of their involvement. The same is clearly established from the manner in which they have dealt with the case, the petitioners said.

The petitioner submitted that though the FIR registered pursuant to the directions of the magistrate has invoked merely Sections 302/34 of the IPC, yet, a free and fair investigation by a neutral investigation agency would inevitably lead to the invocation of not just further provisions under the Penal Code, but also under special laws such as the MCOCA, Prevention of Corruption Act and PMLA.

The petitioner alleged that the deceased was long being harassed by jail officials as he was unable to meet the increasing demands for money being made by them. (ANI)

