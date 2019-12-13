Delhi HC seeks academic details JNU's agitating student's

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to file an affidavit mentioning academic details of those students against whom the varsity had filed a contempt petition for violating court's order restraining protests within 100 meters of the administrative block.

Justice A K Chawla also expressed shock when it found that the university knows nothing about those agitating students against whom it has filed the contempt petition.The court has now listed the matter for December 21 for further hearing.The orders came on a plea filed by JNU, seeking action against some students claiming that they have "grossly violated" August 9, 2017, the order of the high court by holding a protest within 100 meters of the administrative block and affecting its day-to-day working.The plea further said that due to ongoing protests day-to-day working of administration stands affected. JNU students have been protesting for over two weeks over a recent hostel fee hike.The plea said that Delhi Police has violated the order by refusing and failing to take action to maintain law and order in the university.The Delhi Police had registered several FIRs against students in connection with the vandalism, damaging public property and others since they started their strike over five weeks ago against hostel fee hike. (ANI)