Delhi HC seeks AIIMS's reply on plea seeking 'inclusive education' for persons with disabilities

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a petition seeking inclusive education for people with disability and asked the institution about the steps taken to provide five per cent reservation.



A division bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel was hearing a plea filed by Prahari Sahyog Association (PSA) seeking reservation for people with disability in AIIMS. The court has asked the institution to reply within four weeks.

PSA in their petition submitted that the AIIMS is legally bound to provide five per cent seats out of the total 435 for the post-graduation (21 seats) to people with disability but had only provided one seat to them.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, representing the association, told the court that by not adopting "principle of inclusive education" as well as not providing reservation, AIIMS is doing discrimination with the "brilliant minds having a disability". (ANI)

