Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on Shah Faesal's plea for copy of Look Out Circular

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a fresh application filed by bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, seeking a copy of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

The bench comprised of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal has asked the central government to file a reply by September 2.

The High Court will hear the matter on September 3.Shah Faesal, through his counsel Warisha Farasat, submitted that on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, he was illegally picked up from the New Delhi airport while on his way to complete the academic fellowship at Harvard University in the United States.The leader was flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).Faesal alleged that he was illegal whisked away against his wishes.The petition further stated that no transit remand was sought in Delhi before sending him to Srinagar and no arrest memo or seizure memo was provided to him.Faesal is among the other prominent political leaders, who were placed under the house arrest after the Centre abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) deputy chief Omar Abdullah were also taken under preventive arrest in Srinagar a fortnight ago. (ANI)