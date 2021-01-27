Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea filed by 2006 Mumbai train blast convict

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a plea filed by 2006 Mumbai train blast case convict, who has challenged the Central Information Commission (CIC) order.



A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to file an affidavit on Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique's plea seeking direction to concerned authorities to provide information as per his Right to Information (RTI) application dated September 4, 2017.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on April 13.

In his RTI, Siddique has sought a copy of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) report placed before MHA in the year 2009 relating to the 7/11 bomb blast.

Siddique was represented by advocate Arpit Bhargava, who told the court that his client Siddique had sought a copy of the information bureau report placed before MHA for review of evidence in the 7/11 Mumbai blast case suggesting the false implication of the arrested accused.

In his plea, he has also sought to set aside a Central Information Commission order dated June 11, 2019.

Siddique was sentenced to death for his role in the serial blasts that claimed 189 lives.

On July 11, 2006, seven RDX explosions ripped through as many Western Line local trains in Mumbai, leading to the death of 189 people and injuring 829. (ANI)

