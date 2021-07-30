Delhi HC seeks PCI's response on shooter Naresh Sharma's plea over his non-selection for Tokyo Paralympics

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued a notice to PCI and the Central government through the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and slated the matter for August 6.The Court refused to hear the matter on a short date as prayed by the counsel for the petitioner.Shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma through Advocate Amit Sharma and Satyam Singh Rajput challenged the order passed by a single bench of Justice Rekha Palli refusing to interfere with the decision of the Paralympic Committee of India, not to shortlist him for the Tokyo Games 2020.The petitioner, Naresh Kumar Sharma, in its fresh appeal stated that the Judge has erred in not considering the facts in proper perspective and in not allowing the prayers of the appellant, despite noting the fact that the PCI acted in violation of its own criteria for selection of Paralympic Shooting Team."The violation of the Selection criteria at the hands of PCI called for the intervention by the Learned Single judge and allowing the prayer of the appellant for his participation in Tokyo Paralympics, 2020 in R7 event," the plea read.The petitioner stated that he is aggrieved by the arbitrary, capricious and discriminatory exercise of discretion on the part of the Selection Committee of the PCI in not selecting the petitioner for Tokyo Paralympics, 2020 in the R7 event."The Selection Committee deliberately did not take into consideration his actual average score. There was a premeditated plan on the part of the Selection Committee to exclude the name of the petitioner. The final Average Score of the shooter which was taken into consideration by the Selection Committee in selecting the shooters was not made available on the website of PCI," the plea said.The petitioner requested the concerned authorities by sending an email to provide him with the final average scores of para shooters including himself, the plea added.Earlier, Naresh Kumar Sharma alleged that the Selection Committee of PCI arbitrarily and without application of mind selected another shooter named Deepak to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event in place of competent and deserving Naresh Kumar Sharma.Surprisingly, the Selection Committee PCI selected Deepak for his participation at Tokyo Paralympics not only in the R7 event but also in the events like R1, R3 and R6, he added.Earlier before the single bench, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) had vehemently denied all the charges levied by Shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma and reiterates that the selection was fair, impartial and after following due process.The PCI communication further stated that the petition from Naresh Kumar Sharma is a desperate attempt to create a controversy and nothing else. (ANI)