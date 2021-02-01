Delhi HC seeks prosecution response on bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from prosecution on the bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in connection with the north-east Delhi violence case.



A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked the Delhi Police to file a reply on Tanha's plea challenging a trial court order which dismissed his bail plea.

The court listed the matter for March 12 for further hearing.

A Delhi Court while dismissing Tanha bail plea has observed that the accused Asif Iqbal Tanha was closely connected with other co-accused and played a very active role in the entire conspiracy of organizing the so-called protest at the protest sites which resulted in riots, killing numerous people besides injuries and destruction of property.

On January 5, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of all accused including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and others arrested under stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with North-East Delhi violence.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the violence-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

Tanha, a student at Jamia Milia Islamia, is facing criminal proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi violence, which took place in February 2020 leading to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

