Delhi HC seeks status report of illegally constructed properties in vicinity of Qutub Minar

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday sought a status report from authorities concerned, along with complete details of properties that have come up in the vicinity of the Qutub Minar unauthorisedly.



Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked authorities concerned to file a status report, along with the action taken, supported by the photographs.

The court also directed the Municipal Commissioner (South Zone) to fix the responsibility of the concerned officers who were supposed to monitor the area and who have permitted these illegal/unauthorised constructions to be carried and submit a report on the same.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 20 and has ordered that Deputy Commissioner (South Zone) shall be present on the next date of hearing.

Further respondent-Corporation is directed to ensure that none of the properties is permitted to be occupied, if not already occupied, the Court said.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Rinku Kaushik through advocate Prateek Kumar.

The petitioner alleged that despite repeated directions by this Court, the officers of the respondent-Corporation have permitted the illegal/unauthorised construction to be carried out and the buildings to be completed.

The counsel submitted that the respondent-Corporation had earlier filed a status report indicating that demolition action has been taken, however, the High Court has observed that the demolition action was cosmetic. (ANI)