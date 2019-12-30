Delhi HC sentences Afghani national to 13-year imprisonment for possessing 52 kg heroin

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld a trial court's order convicting an Afghani man and sentencing him to 13 years jail for carrying 52 kg heroin.

Justice C Hari Shankar held Afghani national -- Sayed Ahmed -- guilty under Clause (c) of Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for possessing a commercial quantity of diacetylmorphine (heroin) of drugs.

The court had on February 20, 2016, convicted Ahmed, and on February 23, 2016, sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of 13 years, along with a fine of Rs 1,50,000.The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had intercepted a Toyota Corolla car driven by Ahmed on November 16, 2010, at the Singhu Border, as it was entering Delhi.During the checking, two high-density polyethylene bags were recovered.Each of the polythene contained 26 packets, making a total of 52 heat-sealed plastic polythene packets in the two bags.A pinch of the powdery substance was retrieved from them. After testing them with the Field Detection Kit, they were found to be heroin. The total quantity of powder, on being weighed, was found to be 51.865 kg.The court said: "In my opinion, therefore, the conscious possession, by the appellant, of 51.865 kg of heroin, which was being carried, by him, across the Singhu Border from Punjab to Delhi, in Toyota Corolla car, stands conclusively established. The appellant has not been able to explain, satisfactorily, the conscious possession, by him, of the aforesaid heroin."It added: "In the facts of the present case, on the cumulative assessment of the evidence, I am convinced that there is no iota of doubt, regarding the conscious possession and transportation, by the appellant, of a commercial quantity of heroin, which was intercepted and seized on 16th November 2010." (ANI)