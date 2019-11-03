Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance in Tis Hazari Court clash case

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognizance of a clash which broke out over a parking dispute inside Tis Hazari Court Complex here on Saturday.

The high court issued notices to the Centre, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, Delhi High Court Bar Association, all bar associations of district courts, and the Delhi government in the case.

Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra represented the Delhi Police during the hearing. The court directed the police to ensure that all responsible officers in the case be present during the hearing which will take place later today.Chief Justice DN Patel decided to take up the matter after holding a closed-door meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, judges of the administrative committee, and District Judge Tis Hazari Court.A total of four FIRs including cross FIRs from lawyers and the police have been registered in the case. The third FIR has been registered by a female lawyer against police for misbehaving and inappropriate gestures.The District Judge has also registered an FIR over-all chaos and clash, the police said.Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in the scuffle which broke out between police and advocates.After the clash on Saturday, Justice DN Patel chaired a meeting with six senior-most judges of the court and senior officials of the Delhi Police and discussed the emerging situation after the clash.Meanwhile, Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs two lakh each to two lawyers who are currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers who sustained injuries in the clash. (ANI)