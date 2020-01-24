Delhi HC to hear JNUSU plea challenging decision to amend hostel manual on Feb 28

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday fixed February 28 as the next hearing date for the JNUSU petitions challenging Inter Hostel Administration's decision amending the hostel manual.

The judicature has granted interim relief to students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"As far as the remaining 10 per cent students are concerned, they need to register within one week as per the old manual. No late fee will be charged from them too", the Delhi High Court said today. (ANI)



