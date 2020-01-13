Delhi HC to hear plea regarding cancellation of Ratul Puri's bail in AugustaWestland case

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court is set to pass judgement on Tuesday on Enforcement Directorate's plea, seeking cancellation of bail granted by a trial court to businessman Ratul Puri in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will pass the order on the ED plea on Tuesday.

Puri is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.A special CBI court had recently granted bail to Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.While granting bail to Puri, the trial court had directed him to not tamper with evidence and also that he should not contact or influence any witness connected to the case. He was also directed to join the investigation as and when called by the Investigating Officer.Puri was under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.The ED recently had filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.In 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal. (ANI)